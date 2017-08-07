Cindy Sherman, the art world’s patron saint of selfies, is now on Instagram

Few modern artists have as much claim to the self-portrait as photographer Cindy Sherman. Her seminal 1970s work “Untitled Film Stills,” which cast the artist as numerous characters in fictional movies, explored issues of gender and identity in a media-obsessed society through the various tropes of cinema.
More recently, her work has incorporated surrealist elements, but Sherman remains a constant presence and model, reflecting society back through a twisted mirror. So it only makes sense that that the artist who defined the critical selfie is making her debut on Instagram with a public profile. According to the New York Times, Sherman had a private accounts for months, but only recently unlocked it.
Inside the account, slices of the artist’s daily life are interspersed with distorted, manipulated and naturally Sherman-esque selfies.