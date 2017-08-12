Get your oysters from a vending machine

Vacationers on Île de Ré, an island off the west coast of France, can now slurp down oysters 24/7, thanks to a new oyster vending machine.

Oysters are harvested, cleaned, boxed, and placed in separate, refrigerated compartments in the vending machine to keep them fresh in the summer heat. Customers can come any time day or night to choose from a variety of oysters, ranging from about €15 ($18) to €34 ($40).

The owner of the vending machine, Tony Berthelot, paid the equivalent of one employee’s annual salary at his oyster farm for the vending machine and uses it as a way to generate side income. He thinks that the machine appeals specifically to a younger generation, which tends to buy online and doesn’t rely on a shopkeeper.

Check it out in the video above.