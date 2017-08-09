Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants is spooking US tech firms from even interviewing them

The report arrives in the middle of a raging debate: Is there really a shortage of skilled engineers and scientists in the US? The United States must mint 1 million more STEM professionals than it’s expected to produce during the next decade to maintain the country’s edge in science and technology, reported the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in 2016. That implies churning out 34% more graduates in fields like mathematics, engineering, science and other fields at a time when enrollment by US citizens is actually declining. Making up the difference, argue immigration advocates, means hiring the best from around the world.

Industry groups such as the Partnership for a New American Economy, representing companies such as Disney, promote this position. Critics accuse these US multi-national corporations of hyping up the shortage to justify visa programs for cheap, offshore temporary workers and students. A more nuanced answer, issued by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in a 2016 labor market analysis, is that it depends.

A chronic shortage has persisted in some fields such as petroleum engineering, software development, and technical government fields (where citizenship is required). Yet there are plenty of physicists, biomedical engineers, and chemical engineers available in their respective fields. But indiscriminately cutting off the flow of talent to the US, rather than selectively reforming the system, could backfire by depressing economic growth and starving companies of talent to compete globally. It may even send the next Google somewhere else. Foreigners have founded more than half of America’s private start-ups valued at $1 billion dollars or more, according to a report by the National Foundation for American Policy (pdf), a non-partisan think tank. That share grows to 70% of so-called unicorns as of 2016 once companies with immigrants in key management or product roles are included.

Many of those potential founders may not stick around. Sixty percent of US-based technology workers Hired surveyed on its platform expect the Trump administration to harm the tech industry. A quarter are less likely to start a company in the US. Their new top choice? One-third named Canada as their top choice, followed by Germany (12%), Asia (10%), and Australia (10%).