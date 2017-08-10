MIT scientists created “living” jewelry that moves

Scientists from the MIT Media Lab believe that future jewelry should not be static, but “living objects on the body.” So they developed Kino, a line of jewelry that can move and interact with the environment.

These futuristic accessories are essentially miniaturized robots that are held in position by magnets. They can move in any direction as they have their own custom circuit boards and on-board batteries. With a few simple add-ons, like temperature sensors or a bluetooth microphone and speaker, these robots can perform a variety of practical tasks, like pull off your hood when they sense an increase in temperature, as you can see in the video above.

Scientists’ goal in the future is to make the robots smaller so that they’ll fit in existing ornaments.