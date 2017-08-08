Mannu gela majhya kannut. Mud went into my eye. An amalgam of Marathi and Kannada—mannu and kannu are Kannada words, the rest Marathi—was what I spoke when I was about four, says my mother.

The knowledge of language arises from need, and growing up in a Konkani-Marathi-speaking family living in the old Mysore state meant I needed to know three languages. English was added on later, Hindi much later. But early language exposure tends to linger, so I am happy to say I have varying degrees of proficiency in five languages, my command over them correlated with my place of residence. My linguistic journey has been a happy one, one of joy and learning.

Any sense of fulfillment and pleasure is missing in the Karnataka government’s current battle to remove Hindi from its signboards and banks, and that is why it is destined to end up serving mainly chauvinist and political interests. The battle against Hindi is being run by Siddaramaiah and Siddaramaiah—one is Karnataka’s chief minister, the other is head of the Kannada Development Authority, a government body—but it was sparked by a hashtag on social media: #Nammabankukannadabeku, our banks need Kannada.

I have no argument with the demand for Kannada in banks located in Karnataka. Most public sector banks, which run the bulk of banking transactions, work in English and Hindi. Those who know only Kannada often have to seek help to fill pay-in slips, use ATMs, and write cheques. This is a regressive and chauvinist attitude, suffused with Hindi majoritarianism.

But similar Kannada majoritarianism is at work in the recent blackening of Hindi signboards on Bengaluru’s metro railway and a sudden zeal to impose Kannada at the cost of Hindi and other languages. Chief minister Siddaramaiah has asked the Centre to redesign the Bengaluru Metro signboards, eliminating Hindi and offering only Kannada and English.

Simultaneously, Kannada Development Authority chief SG Siddaramaiah has been raiding—that is pretty much what it is—government offices to check the use of Kannada in correspondence. He has been scouring files, asking for employment records, and checking signboards in parks. Last week, he demanded that seven non-Kannadiga chief engineers with the Bengaluru Metro be sacked. This week, he said the Hindi script used alongside Kannada and English on tourist signboards in Lalbagh—a storied, 257-year-old park that attracts visitors from across the country—must be removed.

More the merrier

I agree with Messrs Siddaramaiah and various people and organisations that Kannada must get primacy in public spaces. Their argument against Hindi on signboards also appears hard to refute: No more than 2.64% of Bengaluru’s population reported Hindi as their mother tongue, according to the 1991 census, the latest available linguistic data disaggregated by city. This proportion has clearly risen since because the information technology boom drew thousands of migrants to Bengaluru, from north India and elsewhere. But it is unlikely that Hindi is among the city’s top five languages. The top five mother tongues in 1991 were Kannada (38%), Tamil (21%), Telugu (17%), Urdu (13%), and Malayalam (3%).

