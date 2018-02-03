Could you migrate to the US, Canada, or Hong Kong? Check our merit calculator

Young, rich, and good at math: The Trump administration has a very specific idea of what kinds of immigrants it wants to welcome to the US.

In his first State of the Union address, the president introduced an immigration reform plan that would end the two traditional routes to green-card status: the green card lottery, and family-unification. Instead, the Trump administration would like to install a “merit-based” immigration system.

We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The White House’s immigration bill (pdf) would score potential immigrants on qualifications such as education, age, willingness to invest capital in the US, and fluency in English. It gives bonus points for immigrants who hold Nobel prizes or Olympic medals.

Points-based immigration systems exist in several countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South Korea. Their criteria vary—some countries evaluate income, while others require a clean criminal record. To help you find out where you might be qualified to relocate, Quartz’s merit-based immigration calculator tests your profile against the minimum migration requirements of six countries. Try it below.

*The calculator assumes that you do not have family in the country of destination, and do not plan to bring family members with you. We analyzed the impact of family members under different points systems in a separate post.