How America lost its mind, Trump’s positive news, and eight other stories you might have missed

The August full moon rises above the 5th Century BC Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, south of Athens, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. More than a hundred of Greece's ancient sites _ but not the Acropolis in Athens _ and museums were kept open until late Monday and concerts organized to allow visitors to enjoy the full moon, which is accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse.
It's lit. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
1. Mind blown

In The Atlantic, Kurt Anderson tries to unravel a mystery that has been dominating everything from our social media feeds to our dinner party debates. This is How America Lost Its Mind. “Little by little for centuries, then more and more and faster and faster during the past half century, we Americans have given ourselves over to all kinds of magical thinking, anything-goes relativism, and belief in fanciful explanation—small and large fantasies that console or thrill or terrify us. And most of us haven’t realized how far-reaching our strange new normal has become.” (Oh, I think at this point, we realize…)

