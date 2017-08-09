Kenya’s opposition says the election was hacked in the president’s favor

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga and his NASA coalition party have rejected the results of the entire general election, saying the electoral commission’s database was “hacked” to manipulate data and tamper with results. Odinga said the hackers gained access to the database at 12.37 pm on election day, creating errors and introducing algorithms that rigged the election in favor of president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a press conference along with his running mate and party officials, Odinga said the hackers manipulated the election database using passwords stolen from Chris Msando, the slain electoral official. Msando, the senior electoral official in charge of managing the IT systems of the voting technology, was found dead outside of Nairobi a week before the election.

Odinga called the partial results of the general election “a fraud,” and termed the hacking as a “tragedy of monumental proportion” and an “attack on our democracy.”

By describing the alleged hack as an “attack on our democracy,” Odinga echoed language used by US politicians over Russian efforts to interfere with the US election.

With 72% of the votes counted, president Kenyatta currently leads at 7.7 million votes in contrast to Odinga’s 6.3 million. On Tuesday (Aug. 8), more than 19.6 million registered voters (pdf) went to the polls to vote for over 14,000 aspirants who vied for legislative, gubernatorial, and regional county representatives.

The opposition said they were due to meet with officials from the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in order to address the hacking concerns. They also called on Kenyans to remain calm, and if be, go back to work or to their offices.

“We call on Kenyans to remain calm, but there may come a time when we will call you to action,” Odinga’s running mate Kalonzo Musyoka said.

Maina Kiai, former United Nations special rapporteur on human rights, said the IEBC should publish all Form 34As, a document used to tabulate the results, so that observers “can all do the math.”

“These are not results. These are numbers. No one knows where they are coming from,” Kiai said of the results being streamed by the IEBC. He also added that Kenyans shouldn’t take the numbers “seriously” until they can be verified. “Anything else is illegal. Anything else is subverting the constitution. Anything else is a civilian coup.”

