Who said it? A quiz on Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un’s nuclear war of words

US president Donald Trump took his famously bombastic rhetoric to new levels in his response to the discovery of yet another North Korean military development.

Future threats by Pyongyang, he warned on Aug. 8, “will be met with fire, fury, and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before.” A spokesman for North Korea’s army retorted that it was “carefully considering” a strike on the US territory of Guam.

The war of words has brought out at least one similarity between Trump and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un: Their rhetorical styles are eerily similar. Can you tell the difference between the two?