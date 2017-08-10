The books that inspire people to get PhDs

Twitter may be the last place most people turn for wisdom, but sometimes a simple tweet can unleash a wealth of sage advice. Just in time for National Book Lovers’ Day, the Aug. 9 holiday mostly celebrated through hashtags and emojis, Susan Dynarski, a professor of public policy, economics, and education at the University of Michigan, posed a question to the Twitterverse:

Inspiring thread: What books/articles led you to get a PhD in your chosen field? Me: Uneven Tides (1993), book on rising inequality. Econ. — Prof Dynarski (@dynarski) August 8, 2017

Dynarski tells Quartz she was “curious about what gets people to choose doctoral studies, which is a huge commitment of time and energy. Did they want to fix a problem in public policy? Solve a theoretical puzzle?”

Professors, doctors, and PhD candidates obliged, with replies about the reading material that inspired them to pursue their degrees.

Replies came from the field of education…

"Radical Equations," Robert Moses and Charles Cobb "A Theory of Justice," John Rawls "Faces at the Bottom of the Well," Derrick Bell https://t.co/RatsUbHltL — Gregory V. Larnell (@GregoryVLarnell) August 9, 2017

"How Economics Shapes Science" by Paula Stephan. https://t.co/gk3ATpj8JT — Ah Ra Cho (@ah_ra_cho) August 9, 2017

Whistling Vivaldi by Claude Steele and Young, Gifted, & Black by Perry, Steele, and Hilliard — Dashika (Missy) (@missycosby) August 9, 2017

…from political scientists and public policy experts…

The Sicilian Mafia, Gambetta. Identity in Formation, David Laitin. — Roger Senserrich (@Egocrata) August 9, 2017

Cox, Making Votes Count — Keith Schnakenberg (@keithschnak) August 9, 2017

Luigi Orsenigo The Emergence of Biotechnology 1989. A long time ago but he still does great work! — Joanna Chataway (@JoannaChataway) August 9, 2017

Recommending Essence of Decision on #BookLoversDay for policy geeks like me and anyone watching govts spar with #NKorea https://t.co/6Ucg0ba5CH — E. Fournier (@EFournierPhD) August 9, 2017

Abortion and the Politics of Motherhood, Kristin Luker. Sociology work but I'm a political scientist now. — Amy Fried (@ASFried) August 9, 2017

…a historian…

Historia, lenguaje y teoría de la sociedad (M. A. Cabrera, 2001); Inventing the French Revolution (K. M. Baker, 1990). — Jorge Sánchez (@Jorge_SanchezM) August 9, 2017

…a psychologist…

The book that inspired me to study restaurant design psychology was Robert Sommer's "Personal Space: The Behavioral Basis of Design". — Stephani Robson (@Skr4Cornell) August 9, 2017

…some from the world of science and math…

probably Simmons "Modern Analysis", had never seen such clarity in mathematical writing before — Sean (@Zeus1889) August 9, 2017

Black Holes and Time Warp by Kip Thorne and The Signal and the Noise by Nate Silver https://t.co/hQMtS6zk34 — Sean McLaughlin (@swmclaughlin64) August 9, 2017

Didn't expect to see this here! Mine was the Life and Death of Great American Cities. Transportation Engineering. — Dave Ederer (@DaveEderer) August 8, 2017

…a lot of sociologists…

The State Nobility by Bourdieu and American Apartheid. Slightly behind was WJW's When Work Disappears — Rory Kramer (@rory_kramer) August 9, 2017

The Racial Contract (Mills) and Racism Without Racists (Bonilla-Silva). I was lucky to get to work with the latter. — Victor Ray (@victorerikray) August 9, 2017

Black Feminist Thought, Yo Mama's Dysfunktional & The Communist Manifesto. What about you? ❤️ this thread. https://t.co/OffJul7S7S — Joyce Bell (@profjaybee) August 9, 2017

Your Average Nigga by Vershawn Young Native Son by R. Wright Souls of Black Folk by the 🐐 Du Bois English will always be my first love https://t.co/M3s3ymlztX — Get God On The Phone (@__theince) August 9, 2017

Angela Davis' Women, Race and Class https://t.co/JnU61zOjfM — Heather Dalmage (@hdalmage) August 9, 2017

@BDTSpelman's "Why are all the black kids sitting together in the cafeteria?" https://t.co/tWwUvgRHr6 — Whitney Pirtle (@thePhDandMe) August 9, 2017

Kozol: Shame of the Nation, Stuber: Inside the College Gates, and Veblen's conspicuous consumption https://t.co/0VyuzIHocb — Katie B (@ktbear912) August 9, 2017

Black Elite by Lois Benjamin, Souls of Black Folk by Du Bois, and Black Bourgeoisie by E Franklin Frazier #BlackSociology #blkgradlife https://t.co/fiLQQ3kMR4 — Candice C. Robinson (@SocScholarCR) August 9, 2017

…and even more economists, likely due to nature of social networks and Dynarski’s own area of study…

Sen: Development as Freedom Gourevitch: We Wish to Inform… Stiglitz: Globalization & its Discontents Goldin: Understanding the Gender Gap — Erin K Fletcher (@ekfletch) August 9, 2017

@seema_econ on wildfires & infant mortality (https://t.co/FlBO7CSm5o). Convinced me huge opp to apply causal metrics to my enviro interests — Nick Hagerty (@hagertynw) August 9, 2017

Donohue & Levitt-abortion and crime + Freakonomics out as I was taking 'metrics from the ever inspiring @ATabarrok. Woah I can study that!? — Amanda Agan (@amandayagan) August 9, 2017

For me, I started focusing on consumer bankruptcy after reading "As We Forgive Our Debtors" by Sullivan Westbrook and @SenWarren — Paul G-P (@paulgp) August 9, 2017

Early Kahneman/Tversky. George Loewenstein – Risk as Feelings. @R_Thaler – pre -Nudge "Anomalies" column. Nozick v Rawls. #BehavioralEcon — William Dale, MD/PhD (@WilliamDale_MD) August 9, 2017

Proofs and refutations by Lakatos — Marcel Canoy (@marcelcanoy) August 9, 2017

Didn't read much Econ until grad school. Before: Dickens, Austen, Trollope, Hardy. Structural change, bargaining power, labor v capital. https://t.co/LI0B4zHFHv — Shelly Lundberg (@ShellyJLundberg) August 9, 2017

Neat idea by @dynarski.

Me: "The Anatomy of Market Failure," F. Bator QJE '58

Showed me econ theory could be used for social problems.

Econ https://t.co/OPyxFEEpYP — (((Martin Gaynor))) (@MartinSGaynor) August 8, 2017

Price & @JustinWolfers on NBA referee discrimination. Really opened my eyes to the questions that could be asked and data that could be used — Scott Delhommer (@s_delhommer) August 9, 2017

While most brought up serious academic works read during their undergraduate years, some reached further back into their past.

wrinkle in time series – neuroscientist — Victoria Blythe (@Rizblatz) August 9, 2017

As for Dynarski herself, she tells Quartz, “I had been a union organizer for years, and I was a first-generation college graduate. While I was working on a master’s in public policy in the early ’90s, I read the emerging literature on income equality. I realized economists studied the problems I was trying to solve and so decided to apply to doctoral programs.”