One chart to sum up the economy, Trump’s IED, and 8 other stories you might have missed

People walk by a TV screen showing a local news program reporting with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump
Trump's statement about North Korea made headlines all over the world. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man)
1. Schlock and awe

A rabbi, a priest, and nuclear-armed reality show host walk into a bar…The world is still trying to figure out exactly how to react to president Trump’s warning to North Korea: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with the fire and fury that the world has never seen.” As The New Yorker’s John Cassidy explains: “Within minutes, news of Trump’s words had gone around the world. They were met with a mixture of astonishment, alarm, and gallows humor.”

+ While some wondered whether the brash wording was part of newly defined strategy, the White House made it clear that this was solely Trump‘s IED (Improvised Explosive Dialogue).

+ Secretary of State Tillerson says that “Americans should sleep well at night.” (At least until 3am, when the next Tweet drops.)

+ Why is North Korea threatening Guam?

+ Beyond the hyperbole, what’s going on and what’s at stake? WaPo’s David Ignatius explains why this is the moment of truth on North Korea. “If Washington and Beijing manage to stay together in dealing with Pyongyang, the door opens on a new era in which China will play a larger and more responsible role in global affairs, commensurate with its economic power. If the great powers can’t cooperate, the door will slam shut—possibly triggering a catastrophic military conflict on the Korean Peninsula.” (For the sake of America and the world: No one serve the chocolate cake at Bedminster this week…)

