Marvel is working on a Lagos-set Venomverse comic with sci-fi writer Nnedi Okorafor

Nnedi Okorafor can now add comic book writer to her esteemed resume.

The Nigerian-American science fiction writer and 2016 Quartz Africa Innovator announced on Twitter that she’ll be penning an eight-page comic for Marvel’s forthcoming Venomverse anthology, which is slated to come out in September 2017.

My 1st story with Marvel, an 8-page comic called BLESSING IN DISGUISE, will be in the forthcoming Venomverse anthology. It's set in Lagos. — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) August 11, 2017

Set in Lagos, the comic will feature a girl Ngozi (named after Okorafor’s sister) along with characters Black Panther, Venom Symbiote, and Rhino. It’ll be illustrated by Tana Ford.

It features a girl named Ngozi (a name that mens Blessing), the Venom Symbiote, Black Panther, and the Rhino. Wahala ensues. — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) August 11, 2017

Venomverse will succeed the popular Spider-Verse which came out in 2015. It’s based on Eddie Brock, the Venom symbiote from Spiderman, and will include “Venomized” versions of comic book characters like Deadpool and Mary Jane.

It’s been a great year so far for the Hugo award-winning author. In July, HBO revealed it is turning her novel, Who Fears Death, into a series with the help of Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin.

Venomverse will the 2016 Quartz Africa Innovator‘s first foray into comic book. She joins the ranks of writers like Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxane Gay who wrote the Black Panther spinoff until it was canceled in May.

Lagos itself is home to a niche but fast growing local comic book scene which is clearly inspired by the legendary works of Marvel and D.C. Comics and other graphic books. The Lagos Comic Convention has been running since 2012 and there are up and coming comic creators like Comic Republic.

Africa’s Avengers? (Comic Republic)

