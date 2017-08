As the US radical right demonstrates in Charlottesville, Virginia, today, protesters against the rally have also gathered. With some right wing demonstrators reportedly chanting “Jew will not replace us” and dressed in Nazi paraphernalia, locals including Charlottesville vice mayor Wes Bellamy have shown up with their own signs and songs against white nationalism.

Violence has already broken out between the two sides.

"Let it shine, let it shine 🌞… Let's send a message to white supremacy today!" Moving protest 🎥 by @LoSaunders for @qz at #unitetheright pic.twitter.com/UGMVmyjitA — Caitlin Hu (@husca) August 12, 2017

Protestors against Unite the Right in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Laura Saunders for Quartz)

