Gunmen have killed 17 people in an attack on a restaurant in Burkina Faso

Gunmen opened fire on a restaurant in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Sunday night, leaving 17 people dead and eight others wounded.

The attack, which continued into the early hours of Monday local time (Aug. 14), targeted Aziz Istanbul, a Turkish restaurant popular with foreigners. The assailants reportedly arrived on motorbikes and randomly started shooting at diners in the restaurant.

“This is a terrorist attack,” communications minister Remi Dandjinou said. The government also said that security forces had killed three suspected jihadists and that people were still trapped inside the building, according to Reuters.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the attack is very similar to one that killed 30 people in a popular café in Ouagadougou in January 2016. That attack was claimed by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), an outfit that has been spreading and launching high-profile attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Côte d’Ivoire. Observers have said that AQIM’s ramping up of attacks in west Africa was a way for the group to re-assert its dominance in the wake of the Islamic State’s rise in the region.

AQIM, which traces its roots back to the Algerian civil conflict in the 1990s and became an al-Qaeda affiliate in mid-2000s, has increasingly focused their strategies on targets located in countries that are either weak or unstable. In west Africa, it has targeted Algeria, Niger and Mali killing people and carrying out kidnappings for ransom, all done with the objective of ridding the region with what they perceive to be the corrupting influence of the West.

Sign up for the Quartz Africa Weekly Brief — the most important and interesting news from across the continent, in your inbox.