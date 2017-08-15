Researchers at University of Arizona have created a modular robot made of cardboard and a Raspberry Pi Zero (a simple computer) for around $70.

The form and movement of this little machine is made to mimic a sea turtle, and the cardboard fins can be swapped out for more durable, 3D-printed materials depending on the environment.

Biologists, mechanical engineers, and computer scientists collaborated to create this robot, and they have big plans for it; one day they hope to send it to Mars.

Watch the video above to see the “C-Turtle” robot in action. To learn more about the robot, you can reach the project site here.