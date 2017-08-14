Without Merck’s CEO, there are exactly zero non-white members on Trump’s manufacturing council

After Donald Trump failed to condemn a white supremacist attack on pedestrians in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, his supporters are beginning to distance themselves. Kenneth Frazier, CEO of pharmaceutical company Merck, resigned from the US president’s manufacturing council today.

Responding to clashes surrounding an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally and a car attack that left one woman dead, Trump spoke vaguely of “bigotry” and and violence “on many, many sides.” His emphasis on law enforcement rather than racial hate prompted widespread criticism.

In a statement shared on Twitter by Merck, Frazier announced that he was stepping down from the panel as a matter of personal conscience. “I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

Trump was quick to criticize Frazier with a tweet linking him to “ripoff drug prices:”

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

The manufacturing council consist of Trump’s selection of representatives from US companies, and includes Elon Musk and Michael Dell. The council advises the president on US business competitiveness.

Following Frazier’s resignation, many on social media have called for other members of the cabinet to follow. At time of writing, Under Armor CEO Kevin Plank had tweeted condemnation of the violence in Charlottesville from a company account, but had not left the council.

We are saddened by #Charlottesville. There is no place for racism or discrimination in this world. We choose love & unity. – CEO Kevin Plank — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 14, 2017

Merck’s CEO was the only person of color in the council, which now comprises of 27 members. Twenty-four are white men and three white women.