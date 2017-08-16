Actual sugar fiends stole 20 tons of Nutella and Kinder Surprise eggs in Germany

Precious cargo has gone missing from Neustadt, Germany. Whoever finds it is in for a sugar high.

According to Deutsche Welle, a refrigerated truck carrying 20 tons of Nutella, Kinder Surprise eggs, and “other chocolate treats” was stolen sometime over the weekend. The sweets are valued at 70,000 euros ($82,000).

“Anyone offered large quantities (of chocolate) via unconventional channels should report it to the police immediately,” said a statement to DW.

This weekend, a truck carrying 30 tons of fruit juice also went missing in northern Germany. Police are asking for witnesses.