HBO accidentally leaked a future “Game of Thrones” episode on Spanish television

HBO isn’t having the best luck keeping its Game of Thrones secrets under wraps—and this time it apparently only has itself to blame.

The broadcaster accidentally aired the next episode — episode 6 — of the hit fantasy drama on Spanish television, five days before its official premiere. And as you’d expect, the episode quickly began circulating online. Although the official title hasn’t been revealed, the title “Death Is The Enemy” is being widely touted on the web.

The circumstances that led to HBO Spain airing the wrong episode are unclear, and an official explanation has yet to be released. Quartz has reached to HBO for comment.

Last month, hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of HBO data, including two upcoming Game of Thrones scripts. Shortly after, “The Spoils of War,” episode four of the current season, was leaked online, not by the hackers, but by a pay-TV provider in India, which received the episode in advance.

As early as last summer, plot details for the new episodes made their way onto Reddit, and while many dismissed them at the time, they’ve proven to be eerily accurate.

Despite the leaks, Game of Thrones has continued to go from strength-to-strength this year, with “The Spoils of War” breaking the show’s ratings record, in spite of its early release. The most recent episode, “Eastwatch,” quickly broke that record with 10.7 million viewers in the US.

