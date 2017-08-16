The Obamas, One Direction, and Nuggs Man. Here are the top 10 tweets of all time.

Whether or not Twitter can really be an approximation for anything is hard to say. But like a democracy, the platform catapults to the top the tweets that resonate most with the Twitter-sphere’s consciousness. So it happened with former president Barack Obama’s tweet in response to the violence at Charlottesville and president Donald Trump’s equivocation about it. Obama’s picture of himself greeting a multiracial medley of adorable infants (above) broke the record this week for most liked tweet in history, with nearly 3.4 million hearts and counting.

In the list of the 10 most-liked tweets of all time, according to the Twitter metrics tracker FavStar, the Obamas take up three spots. Barack’s departure from the White House occupies #4, and Michelle’s, #6. Peppered among them are singer Ariana Grande’s heartbroken response to the Manchester bombing at her concert; Ellen DeGeneres’ infamous Oscars selfie; two members of boy band One Direction; and the sensational chicken nugget guy, Carter Wilkerson, who desperately wanted his nuggs. (On the list of most-retweeted tweets, he comes top.)

It’s interesting to see how the most-liked tweets compare by tweeter, content, and tone. All 10 tweets, perhaps unsurprisingly, are in English, written by Americans or Brits; nine of 10 come from celebrities or celebrity-status politicians; many of them document historical moments that united people around the world; and all touch on something fundamentally human: fear, sadness, nostalgia, desire, love.

Below, the top 10:

1.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

2.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

3.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

4.

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

5.

"To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

6.

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo pic.twitter.com/pahEydkZ5Z — First Lady- Archived (@FLOTUS44) January 19, 2017

7.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

8.

Always in my heart @Harry_Styles . Yours sincerely, Louis — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 2, 2011

9.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

10.