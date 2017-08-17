Is a statue of Robert E. Lee lurking in your neighborhood? Statues, memorials and even schools are named in honor of the General who fought and failed to win independence in the US Civil War. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are more than 1,500 symbols of the Confederacy in public spaces across America, Lee included.

To create this tool, Quartz started with the SPLC’s list of Confederate monuments then removed roads with multiple geographies or memorials with no fixed location. The list was created in 2015 and as such, some of the memorials have since been removed or are slated to be removed–when possible we indicate that such is case. When two dates are given for the creation of a monument, the older date was used to calculate its age.