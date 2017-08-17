Jennifer Aniston still makes more money than almost any other actress in Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston is living her best life in Hollywood. The 48-year-old former Friends star only took on a few lowkey roles in the past 12 months and still earned more than almost any other actress in the world.

With $25.5 million, she came in second on Forbes’s annual list of the world’s highest-paid actresses, which was released this week. Her take-home was only $500,000 shy of Emma Stone, 2017’s top earner.

For perspective, Jennifer Lawrence, one of the biggest superstars of the moment and who topped the Forbes list in 2015 and 2016, came in third.

Most of Aniston’s millions, estimated before taxes and fees over the 12 months ending June 1, 2017, came from endorsement deals like the ones she holds with Emirates airline, Coca Cola’s Smartwater, and Johnson & Johnson’s Aveeno. The high-end hair-care brand Living Proof, which Aniston owned a stake in, also sold to Unilever for an undisclosed sum last December.

And the actress still has money pouring in from royalties of the sitcom Friends, which ended more than a decade ago. (Aniston has been on Forbes’s annual top-10 list of highest-paid actresses for more than a decade.)

Aniston keeps busy, too, with regular roles in comedy movies like Office Christmas Party, family films like the animated Storks, and indie dramas like The Yellow Bird, which premiered at Sundance this year.

Stone’s earnings came mostly from her Oscar-winning portrayal of Mia, an aspiring actress, in La La Land. Lawrence made $24 million for films like Darren Aronofsky’s forthcoming Mother! and her Dior deal.

Forbes reportedly calculates its earnings estimates based on Nielsen data, box-office grosses, and information from industry insiders. Together, the women on the list made $172.5 million, 16% less than the cumulative total in 2016.

