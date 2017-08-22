Advice from an Indian millennial boss to millennial employees: you don’t know it all

Was Foodhall a conscious choice for your first job?

I think timing plays a very important role in everyone’s lives. Ten days after the launch of the first store, my father asked me to go have a look at a Foodhall outlet and tell him what I thought of it. I came back and said, “It lacks imagination. I just think that a lot more can be done.” About 15 days later, I joined the business. It wasn’t my father’s succession plan, but something that just happened.

Do you think you were prepared for what you were going to take on, given you were so young?

I had done a few classes on food and society, so my outlook about the way food had to be approached was slightly different or more nuanced, if I could say so. I understood food better, but there’s so much that one has to learn and introspect. I spent the first year just coming into the group, running one store, and just building a team. And the time between working in the first Foodhall and ideating the launch of the second Foodhall helped me shape what the next five years of Foodhall could be.

Was it easy to set people’s expectations of you?

I think my sister, Ashni Biyani (director, Future Ideas), had a harder time than I did. When she joined the group, people really wondered if she was serious, if she would walk into work at 9.30am and stay late if required. But she crossed all those barriers. She had been in the business for six years when I joined. I was lucky that she set the expectations right, so it was easier for me. I was always in and out of the office, even before I joined the business. People had seen me around and knew what I was like. I also knew everything that was happening at the strategic level because I spent a lot of time with my father.

What is the best piece of advice you have got?

Some things my father has said to me have stuck with me. He’s always said that business is like riding a bicycle—you shouldn’t stop or there’s a danger that you’ll fall. He’s always asked us to look forward. We’re called “Future Group” for a reason. A large part of my business philosophy which is to keep innovating and bringing newer shopping experiences to our customers has been derived from my father’s philosophies. He plays a very significant role in my sister’s and my life. Other philosophies such as the ability to keep ingenuity at the heart of the business and to have clarity and simplicity in your thoughts and ideas are all pieces of advice that have stayed with me.