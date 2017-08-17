Take a 360 walk around one of the world’s biggest bitcoin mines

Last week, Quartz visited one of the world’s largest bitcoin mines, located in a decaying industrial park on the outskirts of the city of Ordos in Inner Mongolia. The mine is operated by Bitmain, one of the most influential companies in the $70 billion bitcoin economy. Bitmain operates seven warehouses mining bitcoin and one facility that mines litecoin, another fast-growing digital currency. It also contains a repair facility where workers fix the bitcoin machines.
This is what it’s like to walk around the Ordos mine: