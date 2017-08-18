Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update Summer Edition welcomed a lineup of heavy hitters back to the desk last night (Aug. 17) following an especially notable week in American politics. And Tina Fey’s 7-minute takedown of Donald Trump’s response to the violent protesters in Charlottesville was the bit that really hit home.

After Jimmy Fallon’s George Washington and Seth Meyers’ Thomas Jefferson stopped by to explain the difference between the founding fathers and Confederate general Robert E. Lee, Fey stepped up. A graduate of the University of Virginia, she talked about the pain she felt witnessing the horrible violence in Charlottesville.

“I’m feeling sick because, you know, I’ve seen Raiders of the Lost Ark and I wasn’t confused by it,” she said. “Nazis are always bad.”

Looking ahead to similar rallies planned for this weekend, Fey advised viewers to deal with their sadness and anxiety not with anger, but with “sheet caking”—binge eating a giant sheet cake with an American flag on it.

“When you want to yell, don’t yell it at the Klan. Yell it into the cake,” Fey urged. “Sheet caking is a grassroots movement. Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”

Fey’s final piece of advice for “all good, sane Americans” is to treat the rallies this weekend “like the opening of a thoughtful movie with two female leads. Don’t show up. Let these morons scream into the empty air.”

Watch the full clip below: