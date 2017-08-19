There’s a total solar eclipse. Here are your horoscopes

The total solar eclipse will impact you whether you believe in astrology or not, so be prepared for the celestial shakeup.

🌟 Language of the universe 🌟

Astrology is the 5000-year-old Babylonian practice of studying the stars’ movements to determine their influence on the planet. It mixes the empirical and the mystical—part-nature cult (the cosmos is guided by invisible powers), and part-science (calculating planetary orbits).

Professor of theology Gustav Schooner of Leibniz University in Hanover, Germany, says the European astrological tradition of horoscope predictions based on zodiac signs can be traced back to a cuneiform inscription from the year 419 BC. “But how it came from the quartering of the solar-orbit cycle to this twelve-part division can hardly be reconstructed today. Yet together with the planets, it forms the framework of [European] astrology up to the present,” he writes in Esoterica.

The Greek word horoscope means “looking into the hour.” Astrologers use an individual’s birthdate to determine their zodiac signs—sun and moon, representing outer and inner selves, respectively—and calculate the impact of planetary orbits.

The signs of the zodiac are subdivided into four groups—fire, water, earth, and air. Each zodiac sign is influenced differently by planetary events, and there is no shortage of those ahead.

In addition to the total solar eclipse, which is a major celestial disruption, seven planets are retrograding: Mercury, Saturn, Lilith, Pluto, Neptune, Chiron, and Uranus. From Earth they appear to be spinning backward, and chaos is likely to ensue.

Your eclipse predictions

The moon will conjunct the sun, causing a new moon and a solar eclipse in Leo on Aug. 21. According to astrologer Donna Page, all signs will feel the moon’s bossy moment. She predicts we’ll be struggling between duty and desire, questioning the status quo and our personal direction as the heavens flip the script. Page told Women’s Health, “It is a good idea to take the time to reprogram the human GPS, to see if one is driving to the destination they want or…driving on autopilot.”

♈ Aries (Mar. 21-April 20) 🐏

Fearless, feisty rams will charge through Monday (Aug. 21) with trailblazing grace and enthusiasm, hoping to somehow turn the eclipse into a competition they might win. That may be tough.

♉ Taurus (April 21-May 20) 🐂

Earthy bulls will be especially unsettled by the dramatic upset to routine. Breathe deep and try to remember you can’t control planets. Eclipses don’t happen often, and earth will not fall off its axis if you gaze heavenward and enjoy the show.

♊ Gemini (May 21-June 20) 👯

Talkative twins should be sure to pick up special solar glasses and a filter for their cameras before heading out to try to catch a glimpse. This is your day to shine despite the darkness. Tweet freely, connect to your heart’s content. People will have a higher-than-usual tolerance for your tendency to know everything.

♋ Cancer (June 21-July 20) 🦀

Comfort-loving Cancers should gather their clans close to home, and try to enjoy the unusual day. Crowds aren’t your thing, and eclipse parties are bound to be full of strangers wearing strange glasses. Don’t risk it—you know how moody you get.

♌ Leo (July 21-Aug. 20) 🦁

Mighty lions might be miffed by the moon rising rudely before your star, the sun. You can roar, but make sure not to do so at the office because it could have post-eclipse consequences. Be brave, as is your wont. Fear not this dark day.

♍ Virgo (Aug. 21-Sept. 20) 👧 👦

Rule-following Virgos know how to spot fake solar eclipse glasses, and are equipped with extras for friends to enjoy the event safely too. You may be the zodiac’s virgin, but you’re no innocent, and you’re ready for anything.

♎ Libra (Sept. 21-Oct. 20) ⚖️

Balanced scales will wish they could talk some sense into the moon, or negotiate with nature. You will have to make peace with the fact that the eclipse isn’t going to make for a peaceful day. Justice will be swift, however, and by Tuesday (Aug. 22) order will be restored.

♏ Scorpio (Oct. 21-Nov. 20) 🦂

Secretive scorpions love a mystery, and eclipse darkness will add an element of suspense to this special day. Still, don’t do anything too slippery, like sneaking away from work to stare skyward if you’re actually needed on the night shift. All other Scorpios—have a super sly time.

♐ Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) 🏹

Adventurous archers will probably be somewhere in the path of totality, anticipating this exciting break from the same old same-old light-during-the-day thing. You’re all about unique experiences, and this is one you can share with millions of people.

♑ Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 20) 🐐

Driven mountain goats may be derailed by a day so disruptive, though you’ve probably been planning for the eclipse for months. You like simple, reliable things—like schedules, and a sun that lights the sky all day. Rely on your reserves of goat stoicism to get through this.

♒ Aquarius (Jan. 21-Feb. 20) 🏺

Weirdo water-bearers with their avant-garde ways will enjoy the oddball energy of the eclipse. You’ll be inspired by the unusual and could have many new, innovative ideas. From the darkness will come light.

♓ Pisces (Feb. 19-Mar. 20) 🐟

Fans of the fantastical, fish will love this eclipse, with all its weirdness. You’re the oldest soul in the zodiac, and this day should go swimmingly for you, dreamy Pisces.