Donald Trump’s rapidly disappearing team, in one photo

Steve Bannon was fired from his role as top White House advisor today, after nearly a year steering both US president Trump’s 2016 election campaign and the administration’s early months.

His exit is yet another prominent departure for the Trump administration, which has lost multiple high ranking staffers since Trump took office.

The president was inaugurated on Jan. 20. Just a few days later, on Jan. 28, a White House photographer took this picture, unwittingly capturing a perfect scene of the turbulence to come. In it, the highest ranking staff huddle around Trump and vice president Mike Pence, the very image of a loyal inner circle.

L-R President Donald Trump, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. (Illustration: Daniel Lee/Quartz, Image: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Michael Flynn, the administration’s first National Security Advisor was the first to leave, on Feb. 13. Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation in July with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus departing the following week.

Now, the only individual in the photo who still reports to Trump is Pence.