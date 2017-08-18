Bye-bye Bannon, Barcelona manhunt continues, and eight other stories you might have missed

1. The suck stops here

Steve Bannon says he issued his resignation several days ago. President Trump said that he made the decision to push Bannon aside. It’s probably more likely that this was John Kelly’s decision. Either way, this is Steve Bannon’s last day in the administration. (Luckily, he was squeezed out before any of his white nationalist views could take hold in the White House.) Here’s a running list of the firings, resignations and withdrawn nominations of the Trump White House.

+ Ryan Lizza: Firing Steve Bannon Won’t Change Donald Trump. (Maybe not, but Sebastian Gorka now has five openings for lunch next week…)

+ Meanwhile, the fallout from the president’s comments on Charlottesville continues. Following the statements against hate and bigotry from the Joint Chiefs and all the top military leaders, secretary of state Tillerson also distanced himself from the president’s position.

+ Members of the president’s Arts and Humanities Commission have resigned.

+ Mitt Romney called on president Trump to apologize (can you imagine that and a full eclipse happening in the same week?) “The potential consequences are severe in the extreme. Accordingly, the president must take remedial action in the extreme. He should address the American people, acknowledge that he was wrong, apologize.” (How would that go? “Hey, sorry about the birther thing, the dog whistles, the campaign rhetoric, and my suggestion—over the course of three days, several comments, and a bunch of tweets—that those who oppose Nazis are just as much to blame as the Nazis. It just slipped out.”)

+ “I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists.” That comment, along with a million dollar donation to the ADL, came from Fox CEO James Murdoch. (Oddly, there was no mention of Murdoch’s comments on Fox News’ site, either last night or today.)

+ In the spirit of full disclosure, and in an effort to break free of the echo chamber of my own media bubble, I should report that not everyone is breaking with Trump. From VP Mike Pence: “In president Donald Trump, the United States once again has a president whose vision, energy and can-do spirit is reminiscent of president Teddy Roosevelt.”

2. Barcelona manhunt