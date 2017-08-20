A taxonomy of American far-right hate groups

White supremacists, neo-Nazis, white nationalists, alt-right: The list of hate groups that subscribe to far-right views in America is pretty long. Ultimately, these are all racist, violent groups that care almost exclusively for white people—white men, especially. But though they are comfortable being associated with one another and sometimes share ideas, tactics, and members, each of them has specific groups and ideas they most violently oppose.

Borrowing from the Southern Poverty Law Center‘s categorization, we’ve displayed the principal far-right ideologies visually, trying to identify the core enemies of each group and their secondary concerns—with the understanding that a lack of explicit antipathy towards a group or idea doesn’t equal respect of it.

