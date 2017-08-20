US president Donald Trump is facing fierce backlash following his response to the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. last weekend, which left one person dead and dozens injured. Now Mar-a-Lago, the president’s swanky Palm Beach, Fl. resort, is feeling the repercussions.

A dozen charities with plans to host events at Mar-a-Lago have cancelled after Trump’s now-infamous comments blaming the Charlottesville violence “on many sides” and calling out the “alt-left,” rather than immediately denouncing protestors as white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and domestic terrorists, as many of his colleagues in Congress did.

The Washington Post (paywall) reports that Mar-a-Lago often pulled in hundreds of thousands of dollars for events similar to the ones being cancelled.

It’s been a rough week for the US president, who has seen a series of recent defections. He’s shuttered two councils and scrapped plans for a third after CEOs, union leaders and business leaders left advisory positions in droves. He also lost the entirety of his arts council in one scathing—and clever— letter.

Below is the full list of charities which have dropped out of Mar-a-Lago events as of this writing, and what they have to say about it.

Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society

“We have an unyielding commitment to inspire people to act on behalf of wildlife and the natural world,” the zoo’s president said in a statement today. “After thoughtful consideration by Zoo leadership, we have decided it is important that we not allow distractions to deter us from our mission and culture.”

The American Red Cross

“The American Red Cross has decided we cannot host our annual fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago, as it has increasingly become a source of controversy and pain for many of our volunteers, employees and supporters,” the charity wrote in a statement released Fri. (Aug. 18).

The Salvation Army

“Because the conversation has shifted away from the purpose of this event, we will not host it at Mar-a-Lago,” a spokesperson said according to CNN Money.

Susan G. Komen Foundation

Susan G. Komen will find a new venue for its “Perfect Pink” event, an annual gala that has been held at Mar-a-Lago since 2011, the Post reports.

The American Cancer Society

“Our values and commitment to diversity are critical as we work to address the impact of cancer in every community,” The society said according to The Hill.

The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

Given the current environment surrounding Mar-a-Lago, we have made the decision to move our annual dinner dance. https://t.co/IijCKmb8fr — PBPreservation (@PBPreservation) August 19, 2017

Lois Pope Life Foundation and Leaders In Furthering Education

“The hatred, vitriol and anti-Semitic and racist views being spewed by neo-Nazis and White Supremacists are repugnant and repulsive,” Lois Pope said in a statement. “And anyone who would demonstrate even a modicum of support for them by insisting that there are ‘good people’ among them is not deserving of my personal patronage or that of my foundations.”

Other charities which have pulled out of Mar-a-Lago events are: