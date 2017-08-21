All the planes that will have a view of the solar eclipse

Millions of Americans are going to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event today, when the moon’s shadow will cover the sun to create an eerie total solar eclipse. A few hundred people will experience something even more special, if they are aboard any of the handful of flights that will be in the path of the eclipse while at cruising altitude.

Paul Thompson of the Points Guy compiled the following list:

Chartered Alaska Airlines flight (open by invitation only) WN1375 from Seattle to St Louis departing at 09:05 WN1368 from Portland to St Louis departing at 09:05 WN1969 from Denver to Atlanta departing at 09:50 WN1577 from Denver to St Louis departing at 10:20 WN301 from Denver to Nashville departing at 10:20 UA410 from Denver to Atlanta departing at 09:54 DL1816 from Denver to Atlanta departing at 10:20

There may also be many smaller airports offering eclipse-path flights. You may have to check with such airports near you.

If you’re not lucky enough to be on a plane, you can revel in the experience of one astronomer who was able watch an eclipse in-flight last year.