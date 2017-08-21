On eclipse day 2017, a text-message chat between the sun and the moon

Sun [8:32 AM]
Hey. i’m the sun. Just enjoying my “fixed” location in space
Moon [8:33 AM]
Hey. I’m the moon. Just enjoying blocking the sun’s light today.
Sun [8:33 AM]
wait, what? unobstructed light during the day is my thing
Moon [8:34 AM]
and reflecting that light during the night is my thing
but sometimes it’s fun to play it differently
Sun [8:34 AM]
i guess
so is this going to be an all day thing?
Moon [8:34 AM]
nah, just a few hours for any single person watching
enough to shock them, but not totally disorient them
Sun [8:35 AM]
because i’ve been live in the US for a few hours now
not thrilled about this cloud cover, tbh
Moon [8:35 AM]
finally, an enemy we both can hate
Sun [8:36 AM]
they’re the worst
and today is really your day
Moon [8:36 AM]
can’t you like use your infrared radiation or something to destroy them?
Sun [8:36 AM]
ooh good call
i’ll see what i can do
when did you last do this?
for the US market, at least
Moon [8:37 AM]
been a while
their excitement is understandable
Sun [8:38 AM]
it’s sweet, really
they take us both for granted
nice to change things up
keeps the thrill alive
Moon [8:38 AM]
yeah, have to say, it used to be way more fun in the past
Sun [8:38 AM]
oh, yeah. all the praying!
Moon [8:38 AM]
and the killing!
Sun [8:39 AM]
now it’s just a bunch of kids with glasses and cut-up cereal boxes
Moon [8:39 AM]
some in planes and others with cameras on satellites
Sun [8:39 AM]
those cameras never get a good shot of me
i do kind of miss the excitement of the old days
Moon [8:39 AM]
remember that time when they blamed King Henry I’s death on me?
Sun [8:39 AM]
Yes! God, that was great
and it was the food poisoning
Moon [8:40 AM]
lol
Sun [8:40 AM]
man, the middle ages were something
i like that they’re not as afraid of us anymore. But sometimes i wish they’d pay a little more…attention
Moon [8:40 AM]
yeah, these advanced humans can be annoying some times
I’ve heard they are hatching plans to come back on my surface again
Sun [8:41 AM]
they left a mess last time, ya?
Moon [8:41 AM]
footprints were nice, but they left their shit too
Sun [8:41 AM]
gross!
Moon [8:42 AM]
like literal shit
Sun [8:42 AM]
somehow Buzz Aldrin leaves that out of his motivational talks
Moon [8:42 AM]
lol…
you know the new hot thing is Mars
Sun [8:43 AM]
oh, yes
takes me a long time to reach that guy, but he’s interesting
Moon [8:43 AM]
I mean, sure it’s red and all. but it’s barren as fuck.
no cool craters like I have
Sun [8:43 AM]
no
Moon [8:43 AM]
what do you like about him?
I’ve got more water than he does
(not sure if that’s true…. lol)
Sun [8:44 AM]
i don’t know. He’s so… different: the storms, the ice caps, the volcanoes
it’s hot
i mean not as hot as i am but
Moon [8:45 AM]
my Earth’s got all that
Sun [8:45 AM]
i know
i know you’re not supposed to have favorites
but you and Earth have always been something special
Moon [8:45 AM]
Come on. Have you seen Mars’s moons? They’re like pebbles.
Sun [8:45 AM]
Venus is just toxic
and Mercury zips around annoyingly
Moon [8:46 AM]
right, and none of them can produce an eclipse like I can
Sun [8:46 AM]
but you guys have always been a lot of fun to shine on
nope
Moon [8:46 AM]
totality, bitches
Sun [8:46 AM]
totality
go get em today
i wont overshadow you
this is your day
Moon [8:47 AM]
plus Americans definitely need this distraction
Sun [8:47 AM]
oh my God
don’t get me started
you think you’ve seen everything under me, but this year is something else
Moon [8:47 AM]
as long as that Trump guy ensures astronauts take their shit back…
I’m ok
Sun [8:48 AM]
good luck with that
Moon [8:48 AM]
I guess you’re right. Best not to have expectations.
So how many do you think will get blinded today?
Sun [8:49 AM]
SIGH… too many
all they have to do is not look at me
which pretty much everyone does, every day, as i’m painfully aware
Moon [8:50 AM]
Ah, don’t be hard on yourself. I’m the one causing confusion.
Sun [8:50 AM]
i wish we could surprise them like we used to
Do you remember the look on those shepherds’ faces? lol
Moon [8:50 AM]
I think some still get it. Remember the astronomer who saw us from the plane?
Sun [8:50 AM]
yes!
he was adorable
Moon [8:51 AM]
over the, er, moon
Sun [8:51 AM]
nice one
that’s the kind of enthusiasm i like to see
Moon [8:52 AM]
makes my dreary life better
btw…did you know humans have given a name to each of my craters?
Sun [8:52 AM]
no
even the little ones?
Moon [8:53 AM]
apparently so… they started with the explorers (nice), then scientists (great) but eventually came to the politicians (ew)
Sun [8:53 AM]
lol
Moon [8:54 AM]
I also enjoy how every time I do this, you have to give up some of your secrets to the humans
Sun [8:54 AM]
what do you mean?
Moon [8:55 AM]
like they find out why you have these million-degree flares shooting from your body
or, you know, discover you’re mostly helium
this time, they’ve got more eyes than usual!
Sun [8:55 AM]
who told??
Moon [8:55 AM]
haha… you created life on Earth. you can’t control that it became intelligent!
Sun [8:55 AM]
i really love their curiosity, it’s endearing
i missed the unquestioning worship of the early days at first, but i admire how the humans now keep looking for answers
you and Earth have really grown on me
Moon [8:57 AM]
and fast!
❤️
Sun [8:57 AM]
it’s gonna be hard to swallow you both when i become a red giant
Moon [8:58 AM]
… you HAD to spoil it, huh?
Sun [8:58 AM]
i’ll still do it, obviously, but it will be poignant
sorry
Moon [8:58 AM]
few billion years and counting down
going to block your light billions of times before it happens
Sun [8:59 AM]
i know
you rascal
Moon [8:59 AM]
so what do you think humans will do in the future?
Sun [8:59 AM]
on eclipse days?
Moon [8:59 AM]
say in 2500
yeah
Sun [8:59 AM]
ooh. good question
well it’s not going to be just the humans then, we’re also going to have AI weighing in
those guys at least probably wont look straight at me
what about you?
Moon [9:01 AM]
creating totality makes me feel like a kid again… every time
but those days won’t last for long
in 563 million years, there will be no totality and all eclipses only partial. Boo!
Sun [9:03 AM]
wait why??
are you moving? am i?
Moon [9:03 AM]
I’m going farther away from the Earth. Two inches every year.
gravity sucks
Sun [9:04 AM]
will they still be able to see you? on regular nights
Moon [9:05 AM]
yeah, just smaller
btw… how are your spots doing?
You do a good job hiding them
Sun [9:06 AM]
a backhanded compliment if there ever was one
they’re fine, thanks
it is completely normal to have cooler areas on your photosphere
Moon [9:06 AM]
as if I would know
haven’t met another sun
you might just be fooling me
Sun [9:07 AM]
sorry, guess it’s just a star thing
Moon [9:07 AM]
you know humans have found that planets around other stars may also have moons?
Sun [9:08 AM]
seriously?
Moon [9:08 AM]
I mean, it’s logical but they may have physical proof
yeeeeeesss!
First I thought it’s bad to have competition. But, hey, any moon will be trillions of miles away. Not really competition!
Sun [9:09 AM]
none
Moon [9:09 AM]
It’s Titan I’m more wary of
and Eureka
Sun [9:09 AM]
i’ve noticed these guys really prefer things they can see with their own eyes. You’re safe there
Moon [9:09 AM]
some humans are so excited about finding life on them that they’re planning a space mission and what not
Sun [9:10 AM]
after just one visit to you?
Moon [9:10 AM]
yeah, it’s going to take them a LONG time to get there… haha
Sun [9:10 AM]
i can see how that would hurt
Moon [9:10 AM]
ah, stop it
I have more secrets
they didn’t get them all in one visit
have you seen my “dark side”?
Sun [9:11 AM]
lol
Moon [9:11 AM]
anyway, good chat
until next time?
Sun [9:11 AM]
it’s always good to talk to you
Moon [9:11 AM]
this was great, no?
Sun [9:11 AM]
have a great time out there today
til next time