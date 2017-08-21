Touching and exuberant moments from a weekend of protests that may renew your faith in America

The far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12 and president Donald Trump’s equivocal reaction to it have stirred new fears about right-wing hate groups in the US. But a series of anti-racism protests around the country a week later provided some reassuring evidence that most Americans don’t side with these fringe groups, nor with the president’s attempt to assign blame equally for the violence that killed one counter-protestor in Charlottesville.

In Boston on Aug. 19, those “counter-protestors” outnumbered a mostly white, male “free-speech” rally that included right-wing speakers by 40,000 to about 100. In Laguna Beach, California, dozens of anti-immigrant protestors were outshouted by a crowd estimated at more than 2,000, who chanted “Shame” at the small group. Here’s how Boston looked from above:

"Free speech" rally in downtown Boston dwarfed by thousands of counter-protesters https://t.co/dcZaX0eEuL pic.twitter.com/UIsVHdLXy5 — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2017

The marchers in Boston included people like Imani Williams, a 27-year-old African American woman, who defended a Trump supporter trying to move through a crowd of angry anti-racism protestors to make sure he was safe, because “we’re all part of the same country.”

This is Imani, from CT. She just escorted Trump supporters through a crowd as a situation escalated. Here's why in her words: pic.twitter.com/R8W7XN58jk — Steve Annear (@steveannear) August 19, 2017

One man brought a “Nazis suck” sheetcake to the Boston demonstration:

Others perfected the creative chant “If you’re a Nazi and you’re fired, it’s your fault!” to the tune of the well-known nursery rhyme:

we did it 😂 pic.twitter.com/hnwM7QEaEX — the mao kid 🌹 (@kid_mao) August 19, 2017

Atlanta’s protest against hate, which ended at Martin Luther King’s tomb, featured dancing and singing. Marchers singing "Move Trump. Get out the way," to music. Some dancing. #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/BVlQicWiQK — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 19, 2017