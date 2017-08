The hotly anticipated total solar eclipse passed over the United States on Monday (Aug 21). Heading southeast, it passed over a narrow and long swath of the country. Also making an appearance—as it often does for astrophotographers—was the International Space Station.

The International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette during a partial solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. Banner, Wyoming. (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Captured by NASA photographer Joel Kowsky while looking up from Banner, Wyoming, perfectly timed images show a tiny ISS passing in front of the sun.

A closer look: