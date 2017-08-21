Here’s what to do—and more important, what not to—with your special solar eclipse glasses

The next total solar eclipse in the US will take place in just seven years. Its path will run through Texas, and across the Midwest and East Coast on April 8, 2024. Get ready. Plan an adventure; book a hotel; decide what to wear. But whatever you do, don’t save those special solar glasses you got for this year’s eclipse.

Today (Aug. 21) marked the long-awaited Great American Eclipse, in which the moon totally obscured the sun for part of the day in parts of the US, and darkened the heavens across the land. Many watched this odd moon rising while donning special solar glasses, certified to protect their eyes as they stared at the sun. According to NASA, those glasses should be replaced after three years, or immediately if the lenses are wrinkled or scratched.

“While NASA isn’t trying to be the eclipse safety glasses ‘police,’ it’s our duty to inform the public,” said Alex Young of the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, in an Aug. 2 statement on eclipse viewing safety.

Here are a few other things not to do with this year’s solar glasses, plus a bunch of fun stuff you can do with these special spectacles.

DO NOT:

Don’t save your specs for eclipse 2024, or any sun event in 2020 and beyond. Don’t litter! If tossing your special solar glasses, use a trash can. Though you doggo is adorable, don’t post a photo with your pet wearing these glasses on Instagram, as it’s already been done to death. According to Quartz reporter Molly Rubin (who was being only slightly hyperbolic), “I have already seen 10,000 dogs wearing eclipse glasses in my Instagram feeds.” Same goes for Twitter, Facebook, and the web generally. We get it. Dogs can wear goofy glasses, too.

better than the eclipse: my dog wearing eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/mAV2oPj9ar — grayson (@softprince_) August 21, 2017

DO: