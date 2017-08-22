What Americans—and one very responsible dog—looked like staring at the solar eclipse

As the great solar eclipse of 2017 moved across the United States yesterday, crowds congregated below to watch it happen. Some pilgrimaged inland to gather under the “path of totality,” where the sun would appear totally eclipsed. Meanwhile, in large cities like New York, Washington and Los Angeles, people in office buildings and on the street stopped in their tracks to catch a glimpse of a partially obscured sun.
While many tried to capture the perfect solar corona on phones and cameras, those images only tell half of the story. The rest of the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle can be seen on their faces, each turned skyward to see something amazing.