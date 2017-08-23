In a minute and a half, CNN anchor Don Lemon was able to clearly and calmly articulate just what was wrong with president Donald Trump’s Aug. 22 rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

Twitter quickly lit up that evening with praise for his off-the-cuff remarks. “What we’ve witnessed is a total eclipse of the facts,” he said with exasperation, “someone who came out onstage and lied directly to the American people and left things out that he said in an attempt to rewrite history, especially when it comes to Charlottesville.”

The best speech by a Don tonight was by Don Lemon. His response to Trump's rally is phenomenal. Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/Y9iX9IDMV3 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 23, 2017

Don Lemon's reaction to the ridiculous Donald Trump #PhoenixRally was perfect. Preach it, @donlemon pic.twitter.com/AKWOVVLwbA — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 23, 2017

“What we have witnessed was a total eclipse of the facts,” CNN’s Don Lemon says after Trump’s rally in Phoenix https://t.co/KxdoNGxO2v — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 23, 2017

Trump used the rally in Phoenix to bash the media for misrepresenting his response to the deadly white-supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. “I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry, and violence, and strongly condemned the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists, and the KKK,” he said, omitting his earlier remarks that blamed “many sides” for the violence at Charlottesville. “The only people giving a platform to these hate groups is the media itself and the fake news,” he added.

At the rally, Trump suggested that he would pardon Joe Arpaio—who had gained a reputation as “America’s Toughest Sheriff“—for violating a federal court’s orders in a racial-profiling case. (“I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine,” he said.) The president also used the rally to talk up the Mexican border wall that was so key to his campaign, threatening to shut down the US federal government if it wasn’t funded. The rally ended with police using tear gas, stun grenades, and pepper balls to disperse protestors.

After the live broadcast of the speech ended, Lemon had this to say: