The videos that will make you glad you weren’t outside in Hong Kong when Typhoon Hato struck

A man holds onto a lamp post against strong wind as Typhoon Hato hits Hong Kong, China August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS1CWDQ
Gotta hold on. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)
A powerful typhoon battered Hong Kong today (Aug. 23), leading to hundreds of flight cancellations and the shutdown of its stock market. As the storm strengthened, the Hong Kong Observatory issued a No. 10 hurricane signal—its strongest—the first time it’s done so in five years.

Typhoon Hato, which in Japanese means pigeon, brought strong gusts reaching more than 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour, flooding streets, uprooting trees, and damaging buildings. There were reports of 34 injuries in Hong Kong. In Macau, where Hato traveled to next, there were reports of three deaths and two missing people (link in Chinese) as well as power outages.

In the residential estate Heng Fa Chuen on the eastern coastal area of Hong Kong Island, waves reached as high as 8 meters (26 feet), crashing into the windows (link in Chinese) of apartments on the lower floors. Up to 100 cars in the underground garage were also submerged.

Strong winds also caused construction equipment to crash into Chatham Gate, smashing windows in the residential estate on the Kowloon peninsula.

While the observatory cautioned people to stay indoors, not all heeded its warnings. Here are more photos and videos of the city as Hato passed by:

A man takes pictures against strong wind caused by typhoon Hato at a housing area in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. A powerful typhoon barreled into Hong Kong on Wednesday, forcing offices and schools to close and leaving flooded streets, shattered windows and hundreds of canceled flights in its wake. ()
Need to capture this. (AP Photo/Apple Daily)
A man struggles with his umbrella as typhoon Hato passes through Hong Kong, China, 23 August 2017. Typhoon signal No 10, the highest in Hong Kong's storm warning system, was issued on 23 August. EPA/JEROME FAVRE
A man struggles with his umbrella. (EPA/Jerome Favre)
People play in the strong wind from Typhoon Hato on the waterfront of Victoria Habour in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. A powerful typhoon barreled into Hong Kong on Wednesday, forcing offices and schools to close and leaving flooded streets, shattered windows and hundreds of canceled flights in its wake. Typhoon Hato came within 60 kilometers (37 miles) of Hong Kong, close enough to be considered a direct hit under Hong Kong's storm warning system. It was headed toward the western side of mainland China's Pearl River Delta. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
People play in the strong wind on the waterfront of Victoria Habour. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A child reacts after a big wave on a waterfront as Typhoon Hato hits Hong Kong, China August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS1CWRT
A child on the waterfront watching the large waves as Typhoon Hato hits Hong Kong. (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)
Debris caused by Typhoon Hato damage is strewn across the waterfront of Victoria Habour in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. A powerful typhoon barreled into Hong Kong on Wednesday, forcing offices and schools to close and leaving flooded streets, shattered windows and hundreds of canceled flights in its wake. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Debris caused by Typhoon Hato is strewn across the waterfront of Victoria Habour. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Waves triggered by Typhoon Hato are seen in Hong Kong, China August 23, 2017.
Waves triggered by Typhoon Hato seen in Hong Kong. (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Amid all the flooding, some residents found kayaking to be an effective way to get around, since buses and ferries weren’t running during the storm.

Downgraded to signal No. 8 around 2pm local time, Hato is weakening gradually as it moves northwest toward cities in China’s Pearl River Delta.

