The videos that will make you glad you weren’t outside in Hong Kong when Typhoon Hato struck

A powerful typhoon battered Hong Kong today (Aug. 23), leading to hundreds of flight cancellations and the shutdown of its stock market. As the storm strengthened, the Hong Kong Observatory issued a No. 10 hurricane signal—its strongest—the first time it’s done so in five years.

Typhoon Hato, which in Japanese means pigeon, brought strong gusts reaching more than 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour, flooding streets, uprooting trees, and damaging buildings. There were reports of 34 injuries in Hong Kong. In Macau, where Hato traveled to next, there were reports of three deaths and two missing people (link in Chinese) as well as power outages.

In the residential estate Heng Fa Chuen on the eastern coastal area of Hong Kong Island, waves reached as high as 8 meters (26 feet), crashing into the windows (link in Chinese) of apartments on the lower floors. Up to 100 cars in the underground garage were also submerged.

Typhoon #Hato: A carpark in Heng Fa Chuen is completely flooded – and car owners aren't too happy https://t.co/UbPJtXA1gG pic.twitter.com/6g859ZsLyy — SCMP News (@SCMP_News) August 23, 2017

Strong winds also caused construction equipment to crash into Chatham Gate, smashing windows in the residential estate on the Kowloon peninsula.

Typhoon #Hato: Apartment building windows at Chatham Gate, Hung Hom destroyed by a gondola https://t.co/v0a2giwjBJ pic.twitter.com/wugCMmOIUc — SCMP News (@SCMP_News) August 23, 2017

While the observatory cautioned people to stay indoors, not all heeded its warnings. Here are more photos and videos of the city as Hato passed by:

A car crosses a causeway from Pearl Island to Gold Coast nr. Tuen Mun.

🔴 #Hato LIVE: https://t.co/4eYgD8Zjjr Vid: Jason Brockwell #hongkong pic.twitter.com/tZpP18qChb — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 23, 2017

Need to capture this. (AP Photo/Apple Daily)

A man struggles with his umbrella. (EPA/Jerome Favre)

People play in the strong wind on the waterfront of Victoria Habour. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A child on the waterfront watching the large waves as Typhoon Hato hits Hong Kong. (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Debris caused by Typhoon Hato is strewn across the waterfront of Victoria Habour. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Waves triggered by Typhoon Hato seen in Hong Kong. (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Amid all the flooding, some residents found kayaking to be an effective way to get around, since buses and ferries weren’t running during the storm.

Typhoon #Hato: This might be the best way to get around https://t.co/v0a2gieIKb pic.twitter.com/IoRk01TRj4 — SCMP News (@SCMP_News) August 23, 2017

Downgraded to signal No. 8 around 2pm local time, Hato is weakening gradually as it moves northwest toward cities in China’s Pearl River Delta.