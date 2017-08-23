How to watch Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor live this weekend

The eclipse may be over, but another extraordinary event will likely have Americans glued to their TV sets this weekend: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

The boxing match between undefeated five-weight boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor will happen Aug. 26 in Paradise, Nevada. The broadcast starts at 6pm PDT (9pm EDT), though the actual fight is expected to take place closer to 8pm PDT (11pm EDT).

Expected to be one of the most lucrative boxing matches of all time, the Saturday match has been dubbed “The Money Fight.” Not by coincidence, anyone interested in watching live will likely have to pay pay-per view fees or cover charges. The cost hasn’t dampened excitement: 50 million people are expected to tune in in from the US alone.

Here are all the ways Americans can watch Mayweather vs. McGregor on Saturday:

Showtime pay-per-view

Showtime is broadcasting the fight on pay-per-view for $99.95. Those willing to pay the steep price tag can order the fight through their cable provider and watch on their home TVs. Anyone who buys the fight via Showtime pay-per-view can also watch on the Showtime PPV app for iOS and Android, on Apple TV, or at ShowtimePPV.com. If you buy the fight through the website directly, you will only be able to watch on a computer, not through the app or Apple TV.

Anyone who purchases the fight through Showtime pay-per-view will be granted free trial access to CBS All Access and Showtime streaming, which will offer additional free content in the lead-up to the match.

UFC TV

UFC TV, Ultimate Fighting Championship’s pay-per-view and streaming service, will live stream the fight. Unfortunately, the price tag is the same $99.95 as Showtime’s broadcast, though UFC TV will stream the pre- and post-match press conferences online for free.

If you buy the fight from UFC, you can also watch on XBox One, XBox 360, Amazon Fire TV, Android Roku, Apple TV, UFC apps, and on certain smart TVs.

Sky Sports (if you’re in the UK)

Boxing fans in Britain can purchase the fight through Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95 in the UK and €24.95 in the Republic of Ireland. Sky is also selling the fight via telephone (03442 410 888 in Britain, 0818 220 225 in Ireland), though telephone prices will increase to £26.95 after midnight on Friday. UK viewers who don’t have a Sky Sports cable subscription can purchase the fight online and watch there or through Sky’s mobile apps.

Virgin TV customers will also be able to watch the fight on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95 in SD and £20.95 in HD.

Sling TV

Cord-cutters without a cable subscription can watch the fight on Sling, the multichannel internet-hosted live TV streaming service, through its pay-per-view offerings. The streaming company is charging $99.99 plus taxes and will make the fight available in both English and Spanish. Viewers will be able to fast-forward, rewind, and pause the live broadcast on Sling-supported devices or directly on Sling apps for iOS and Android.

Playstation

Sony’s Playstation will offer live streaming of the match via the Playstation Store on PS4 devices, charging $99.95 to watch the fight on its Live Events pay-per-view service.

Movie theaters

Fathom Events, an entertainment company that broadcasts live events in movie theaters across the US, will live stream the fight in select US movie theaters across the country. At $40 per ticket, those cost is going to be pricier than a standard movie showing, but experiencing the fight on the big screen in a theater full of boxing fans will certainly be an exciting way to watch the matchup. Check out which theaters will be showing Mayweather vs. McGregor in your area here.

Bars

Thousands of bars across the country will host Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing parties Saturday night for crowds of eager fans. Metro has put together a list of some of the best viewing parties in bars around New York City. UFC has a convenient tool for finding bars in your area that are confirmed to be showing the fight live on pay-per-view. Because the fight is so popular, lots of bars are charging cover fees, so it’s a good idea to call ahead to find out if you’ll have to pay for entry.

Friends’ houses

If you want to watch the fight by yourself, chances are you’ll have to pay. But if you have friends or neighbors who are planning to watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor showdown this Saturday, your best bet is mooching off of them. In exchange for the invite, offer to bring some fresh guac and your unwavering gratitude.