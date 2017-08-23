It’s not a good time to be Donald Trump. The US president has been facing backlash from unlikely corners for his comments on the Charlottesville riots. His CEO-packed advisory bodies—the manufacturing council and the strategic and policy forum—were both disbanded, and the arts and the humanities council resigned. Businesses have pulled out of planning galas at Trump-owned Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida.

Now there’s more. One of three US science envoys, Daniel Kammen, has resigned. The post was created by Barack Obama in 2010 to boost outreach and partnerships with predominantly muslim countries, according to Nature.

“Your decision to abdicate the leadership opportunities and the job creation benefits of the Paris Climate Accord, and to undermine energy and environmental research are not acceptable to me,” he wrote in his resignation letter. “Your actions to date have, sadly, harmed the quality of life in the United States, our standing abroad, and the sustainability of the planet.”

Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t — Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

And Kammen wasn’t done. The letter also contains a hidden message. The first letter of each paragraph spells “impeach.”

I My Particularly Examples Acts Character Herein

He might have taken inspiration from the letter the arts and the humanities council sent to Trump, spelling “resist” with the same trick. Two examples could be a coincidence. A third one would make it a trend.