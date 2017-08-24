Floyd Mayweather is launching a flashy new fashion collaboration at his fight with Conor McGregor

When the undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and the mixed-martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off in a Las Vegas boxing ring on Aug. 26, it won’t just be a battle between two fighters. It’ll be a battle of two celebrity brands.

The massive hype around the event has as much—maybe more—to do with the brash personas the two showmen have built up for themselves as anything that might happen in the fight, which most expect Mayweather to win easily. To maintain these outsized personas, they’ll be considering how they look as they climb into the ring—and of course, what they’re wearing.

Mayweather has something particularly showy planned. He’ll enter the bout wearing a custom robe and trunks by designer Philipp Plein, known for his sometimes gaudy luxe sportswear and over-the-top runway spectacles. His support team will also be decked out in bespoke outfits by Plein. Mayweather and Plein have entered into a two-year deal that will include four Philipp Plein collections bearing the Floyd Mayweather brand name, as well as appearances by Mayweather at brand events.

The Philipp Plein Group, announces a multi-year collaboration between main brand PHILIPP PLEIN and international boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather. The partnership will be launched officially at the record breaking Mayweather vs. McGregor fight slated for August 26th 2017 in Las Vegas 💥 stay tuned @philippplein78 @floydmayweather A post shared by Philipp Plein (@philippplein78) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

A commemorative Philipp Plein t-shirt for Mayweather’s fight against Conor McGregor. (Philipp Plein)

The partnership launches officially the night of the Mayweather-McGregor fight, and will include a capsule collection presented at Plein’s Las Vegas flagship after Mayweather and McGregor weigh in on the day before their fight.

At present, McGregor doesn’t seem to have anything quite as elaborate in mind for fight night, but he has hinted that he will turn up in a flashy custom robe of his own. On Aug. 10, he posted a picture to Instagram thanking Donatella Versace for a robe emblazoned with his nickname, “The Notorious,” and covered in the Versace name.

Thank you @donatella_versace for this amazing gift this morning 🙏 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

He’s even found a way to weaponize his clothes. At a joint press conference with Mayweather in July, McGregor managed to get in a shot at his opponent via what appeared from a distance to be a relatively conservative pinstriped suit. On closer inspection, the stripes running down the suit repeated the words “Fuck you.”

The fight itself may or may not satisfy fans’ expectations. Mayweather’s last fight against Manny Pacquiao, rather than the brawl many wanted, wound up being a display of Mayweather scoring points without taking much punishment. The lead-up to the bout, however, is just as big a spectacle as you could hope for.