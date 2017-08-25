Quiz: Can you tell a real Burning Man event from a fake one?

Every year for the past two decades, artists, revelers, weirdos (and lately billionaires) have descended on a desert in middle-of-nowhere Nevada for the festival known as Burning Man. It is a “culture of possibility,” a “laboratory” structured around 10 “principles,” including “decommodification” and “immediacy.” It has been called Davos without clothes.

But what actually happens on the “playa,” as burners refer to it? You can get an idea by looking at the Playa Events page, where groups that attend the festival in collectives called “camps” advertise what they’re up to for Burning Man week. Some of the more mundane ones include Giant Chess and Kilted Men Reading Poetry. But they get strange fast; just look at Open Dungeon After Dark and Bring a Pheromone.

We have created a quiz to test how well you know your Burning Man. Try your best to guess which of these Playa Events are real, and which are too weird to be true.