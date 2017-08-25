Residents on the Texas coast are bracing for Hurricane Harvey to make landfall over the next 24 hours. Forecasters expect it to be the strongest storm to hit the US in more than 10 years and the strongest storm to hit Texas in decades.

Harvey has been gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to hit Texas late tonight (Aug. 25) or early tomorrow morning. The tropical storm was upgraded by the National Weather Service to a category 2 hurricane this morning, and could rise to category 3 when it hits land, with winds of at least 111 mph.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested 700 National Guard members standby to help with emergency evacuations and search-and-rescue efforts, oil refineries have closed, and offshore platforms evacuated. As of 5am EDT this morning, the National Weather Service reported sustained maximum winds of 105 mph. It pegged the storm at 180 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, a small town tucked in a bay and home to diverse wildlife, which has encouraged residents to evacuate. Flood warnings are in effect up to 100 miles inland.

Here are some of the ways you can track the storm’s progress and conditions on the ground as Hurricane Harvey hits Texas:

Hurricane Harvey storm tracker:

Watch these live webcams as Hurricane Harvey hits the Texas coast:

