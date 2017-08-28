Chilling before-and-after photos show the scale of Houston’s flooding

Parts of Houston, Texas are still underwater following the deluge of Tropical Storm Harvey. Forecasts on Sunday predicted as much as 50 inches on rain in some areas.
On social media, the stark contrast of before-and-after images illustrate the sheer amount of water that was dumped on the fourth largest city in the US.
Rain is still falling in Houston and flooding is not likely to dissipate until later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. FEMA is expecting more than 30,000 will be without shelter.