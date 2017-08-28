Chilling before-and-after photos show the scale of Houston’s flooding

Parts of Houston, Texas are still underwater following the deluge of Tropical Storm Harvey. Forecasts on Sunday predicted as much as 50 inches on rain in some areas.

On social media, the stark contrast of before-and-after images illustrate the sheer amount of water that was dumped on the fourth largest city in the US.

The left is Memorial Parkway on Saturday. The right is Memorial Parkway Sunday morning. #Harvey #HoustonFlood https://t.co/88qQ8fcKZ4 pic.twitter.com/RKevt6b92A — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) August 27, 2017

Perspective of Houston's flooding. This is from Houston TransStar. The top is March of 2016. The bottom is this morning. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/w9RFvE7vLJ — Joey Palacios (@Joeycules) August 27, 2017

Unbelievable Before & After of the flooding on Buffalo Bayou in #Houston from #Harvey. (Via streetreporter on Youtube) pic.twitter.com/a6FXIh0rtq — Matt Reagan (@ReaganMatt) August 27, 2017

Rain is still falling in Houston and flooding is not likely to dissipate until later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. FEMA is expecting more than 30,000 will be without shelter.