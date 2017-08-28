Packing a pistol for yoga? The National Rifle Association’s first “fashion show” has you covered

On Aug. 25, a fashion show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, displayed an America not normally seen on the catwalk.

As part of a multi-day expo on guns and gun ownership, the National Rifle Association (NRA), America’s most powerful organization of gun advocates, held what it billed as a first-of-its-kind runway show, where clothes were definitely not the focus. The spotlight was on products designed to conceal firearms.

The target audience—excuse the pun—included both men and women (guys, after all, are big buyers of accessories too). Products ranged from conventional holsters to carry purses, and the point, according to the NRA, was to show off their “features and benefits to an audience of firearm enthusiasts and industry media.”

Glamor was not the message, which given the models’ everyday attire seemed more along the lines of, “Yoga, grocery shopping, or a night out with friends: You can always be fashionably packing.”

It’s something many Americans may want, as a growing number of states let them carry concealed weapons without a permit. In at least 12 states, residents already don’t need a permit to walk around with a hidden weapon, and many more (paywall) have introduced similar legislation. For women in particular, who have historically had to rely on bulky holsters designed for guys, the situation has created new opportunity around gun accessories.

Here are some highlights from the NRA show:

Dressed up for dinner, drinks, and maybe even a standoff. (Reuters/Ben Brewer)

Sun’s out, guns out. (Reuters/Ben Brewer)

Like Spanx, but with a spot for your gun. (Reuters/Ben Brewer)

Probably not for use with a dress. (Reuters/Ben Brewer)

A pair of jeans that says, “I’m packing.” (Reuters/Ben Brewer)