A comprehensive guide to all the side-eye and knowing glances in the “Game of Thrones” finale

Game of Thrones fans got a lot of what they hoped for in the show’s ultra-long season seven finale: Arya and Sansa Stark out-schemed the habitual schemer Littlefinger, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally consummated their flirtation, and the undead ice dragon brought the Wall crashing down, allowing the Night King and his army to begin their assault on Westeros.

But more momentous than any of those thrilling plot developments was the meeting at the dragon pit between what constituted about 90% of the HBO show’s remaining main characters. It was a scene filled with awkward reunions, uncomfortable exchanges, and, best of all, aggressive side-eye.

Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion Lannister, and their allies came to King’s Landing to negotiate a temporary peace accord with Cersei Lannister. They brought with them a wight (captured in the previous episode) to convince Cersei that the army of the dead is Westeros’ biggest and most immediate threat.

What followed was the Game of Thrones version of an awkward high school reunion, as several people who want (and have tried to) kill each other met to hash out this whole Night King problem. The knowing, doleful glances began on the walk into the meeting:

The Hound sees Brienne for the first time since she nearly killed him.

(HBO)

Brienne returns the look.

(HBO)

Tyrion sees his sister, Cersei, for the first time since she tried to kill him (most recent instance, at least).

(HBO)

Brienne looks longingly at Jaime, with whom she has a complicated history.

(HBO)

Jaime eyeballs Brienne.

(HBO)

Cersei side-eyes Tyrion…

(HBO)

…as Tyrion’s snarled look immediately turns to a fearful one.

(HBO)

Euron smirks in the direction of his nephew, Theon.

(HBO)

Theon tries, and fails, to look resolute.

(HBO)

The Hound sees his zombified brother, the Mountain, and hints at a possible “Cleganebowl.”

(HBO)

(Such emotion conveyed in the Mountain’s eyes!)

(HBO)

Cersei then side-eyes Brienne…

(HBO)

…who is still looking at Jaime…

(HBO)

…who is now avoiding eye contact altogether…

(HBO)

…as Cersei shoots him her trademark evil eye.

(HBO)

Tyrion glances over at Daenerys (just arrived on her dragon), who is staring at Cersei.

(HBO)

Cersei returns the favor.

(HBO)

Tyrion looks exasperated after Euron makes a bad dwarf joke.

(HBO)

Jaime sheepishly acknowledges the bad joke.

(HBO)

Meanwhile, Daenerys is still burning a hole through Cersei’s forehead.

(HBO)

Soon the Hound releases the undead wight, who is glad to get some fresh air.

(HBO)

Jaime is confused.

(HBO)

Cersei is suddenly terrified.

(HBO)

But Daenerys is neither.

(HBO)

After Jon Snow blows the entire operation by admitting to Cersei that he already “bent the knee” (pledged loyalty to) Daenerys, Cersei and her company leave. Brienne caps things off with a very fitting look of disquietude.

(HBO)

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will return either in late 2018 or early 2019. HBO has not yet announced a start date, though the show is set to begin production in October.