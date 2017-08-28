MADE YOU LOOK

A comprehensive guide to all the side-eye and knowing glances in the “Game of Thrones” finale

daenerys tyrion game of thrones
A comedy of glances. (HBO)
Game of Thrones fans got a lot of what they hoped for in the show’s ultra-long season seven finale: Arya and Sansa Stark out-schemed the habitual schemer Littlefinger, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally consummated their flirtation, and the undead ice dragon brought the Wall crashing down, allowing the Night King and his army to begin their assault on Westeros.

But more momentous than any of those thrilling plot developments was the meeting at the dragon pit between what constituted about 90% of the HBO show’s remaining main characters. It was a scene filled with awkward reunions, uncomfortable exchanges, and, best of all, aggressive side-eye.

Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion Lannister, and their allies came to King’s Landing to negotiate a temporary peace accord with Cersei Lannister. They brought with them a wight (captured in the previous episode) to convince Cersei that the army of the dead is Westeros’ biggest and most immediate threat.

What followed was the Game of Thrones version of an awkward high school reunion, as several people who want (and have tried to) kill each other met to hash out this whole Night King problem. The knowing, doleful glances began on the walk into the meeting:

The Hound sees Brienne for the first time since she nearly killed him.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.22.06 AM
(HBO)

Brienne returns the look.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.22.18 AM
(HBO)

Tyrion sees his sister, Cersei, for the first time since she tried to kill him (most recent instance, at least).

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.24.53 AM
(HBO)

Brienne looks longingly at Jaime, with whom she has a complicated history.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.29.09 AM
(HBO)

Jaime eyeballs Brienne.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.29.28 AM
(HBO)

Cersei side-eyes Tyrion…

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.29.43 AM
(HBO)

…as Tyrion’s snarled look immediately turns to a fearful one.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.29.52 AM
(HBO)

Euron smirks in the direction of his nephew, Theon.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.30.04 AM
(HBO)

Theon tries, and fails, to look resolute.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.30.13 AM
(HBO)

The Hound sees his zombified brother, the Mountain, and hints at a possible “Cleganebowl.”

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.30.31 AM
(HBO)

(Such emotion conveyed in the Mountain’s eyes!)

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.30.59 AM
(HBO)

Cersei then side-eyes Brienne…

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.32.55 AM
(HBO)

…who is still looking at Jaime…

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.33.05 AM
(HBO)

…who is now avoiding eye contact altogether…

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.33.20 AM
(HBO)

…as Cersei shoots him her trademark evil eye.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.33.42 AM
(HBO)

Tyrion glances over at Daenerys (just arrived on her dragon), who is staring at Cersei.

(HBO)

Cersei returns the favor.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.35.56 AM
(HBO)

Tyrion looks exasperated after Euron makes a bad dwarf joke.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.36.53 AM
(HBO)

Jaime sheepishly acknowledges the bad joke.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.37.29 AM
(HBO)

Meanwhile, Daenerys is still burning a hole through Cersei’s forehead.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.40.30 AM
(HBO)

Soon the Hound releases the undead wight, who is glad to get some fresh air.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.42.48 AM
(HBO)

Jaime is confused.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.45.04 AM
(HBO)

Cersei is suddenly terrified.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.45.28 AM
(HBO)

But Daenerys is neither.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.46.35 AM
(HBO)

After Jon Snow blows the entire operation by admitting to Cersei that he already “bent the knee” (pledged loyalty to) Daenerys, Cersei and her company leave. Brienne caps things off with a very fitting look of disquietude.

Screen Shot 2017-08-28 at 9.52.38 AM
(HBO)

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will return either in late 2018 or early 2019. HBO has not yet announced a start date, though the show is set to begin production in October.

