Finally, there’s a device that will combat your fear of swimming in the ocean after watching Jaws.

And it’s not a bigger boat.

Scientists in Australia have developed a drone run by shark-spotting software to detect sharks near coastal areas. The drone locates sharks swimming near the shore and warns swimmers or surfers through an attached megaphone. In case of emergency, the drone can also drop a life raft and emergency beacon. This technology is able to differentiate between swimmers, sharks, and other marine life with greater accuracy than the human eye.

Drones that make waters safer for swimmers could benefit sharks as well. According to the International Shark Attack File of the University of Florida, Australia ranked second in the number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans in 2016. The drones could be used in place of protective nets, which are designed to entrap and kill sharks.