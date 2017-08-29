Melania Trump wore stilettos on the way to a disaster zone and the internet has feelings

Just because you’re touring a natural disaster doesn’t mean you have to look like one.
With emergency evacuations still underway and heavily populated parts of Texas underwater because of Tropical Storm Harvey, US president Donald Trump headed to the state this morning (Aug. 29) with his wife, Melania, by his side.
As the two prepared to depart the White House, many on social media began to comment on the first lady’s wardrobe selection for the day: an olive bomber jacket, cropped pants, aviator sunglasses—and snakeskin stiletto heels.
Reaction was mixed, where some pointed out that women’s fashion choices in politics are unduly criticized—a theme Quartz has reported on in the past.
Others saw the conscious choice of combining military-inspired fashion with sky-high heels as a nevertheless tone-deaf decision.
A spokeswoman for Trump told the Washington Examiner that the first lady brought a different pair of shoes to change into after the flight. Indeed, when the duo stepped off Air Force One in Corpus Christi, Melania Trump had changed into a more casual ensemble, which included white running sneakers and a FLOTUS cap.
At least one journalist offered this idea to avoid future footwear pitfalls: