Melania Trump wore stilettos on the way to a disaster zone and the internet has feelings

Just because you’re touring a natural disaster doesn’t mean you have to look like one.

With emergency evacuations still underway and heavily populated parts of Texas underwater because of Tropical Storm Harvey, US president Donald Trump headed to the state this morning (Aug. 29) with his wife, Melania, by his side.

As the two prepared to depart the White House, many on social media began to comment on the first lady’s wardrobe selection for the day: an olive bomber jacket, cropped pants, aviator sunglasses—and snakeskin stiletto heels.

I'm assuming @FLOTUS has a change of shoes in the chopper. Also guessing the sunglasses won't be needed in Texas. pic.twitter.com/3OmxuGCaxl — Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) August 29, 2017

Reaction was mixed, where some pointed out that women’s fashion choices in politics are unduly criticized—a theme Quartz has reported on in the past.

Piling on a woman for her fashion choices was stupid when the target was Michelle, and is still stupid when the target is Melania. — Natalia Luckyanova (@nattylux) August 29, 2017

Does anyone really think Melania's going to spend even a second of her time walking through flooded areas? Who cares about her shoes? — Emily Peck (@EmilyRPeck) August 29, 2017

oh wow if only Melania had worn different shoes maybe the floods would stop — Barbara Speed (@bspeed8) August 29, 2017

Others saw the conscious choice of combining military-inspired fashion with sky-high heels as a nevertheless tone-deaf decision.

Those stilettos should help her stay above the flood line https://t.co/dQ89fK18N5 — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) August 29, 2017

"Let them eat Manolo Blahniks." https://t.co/54Y10cxRFi — katie rosman (@katierosman) August 29, 2017

Melania boarding Marine One pic.twitter.com/Aa7sDd7n8m — Max Brallier 👨🏽‍💻 (@MaxBrallier) August 29, 2017

A spokeswoman for Trump told the Washington Examiner that the first lady brought a different pair of shoes to change into after the flight. Indeed, when the duo stepped off Air Force One in Corpus Christi, Melania Trump had changed into a more casual ensemble, which included white running sneakers and a FLOTUS cap.

.@realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS walk off Air Force One as they arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas. pic.twitter.com/DiaQR99VTP — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) August 29, 2017

At least one journalist offered this idea to avoid future footwear pitfalls:

there are alternatives pic.twitter.com/eEenwuQE2K — Claire Barthelemy (@cbtly) August 29, 2017

