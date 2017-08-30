LET LOOSE

When you let tennis stars choose their outfits, you get retro tube socks and Swarovski crystals

Written by
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to opponent Darian King of Barbados during their opening round match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Alexander Zverev channels Bjorn Borg. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Written by

The major tennis tournaments each have their own character. Wimbledon is the straight-laced one. The dress code, which mandates that players wear almost entirely white—not off-white, not cream, and definitely not white with any prominent color-blocking—is so strict that officials will check players’ underwear to make sure it follows the rules.

The US Open, on the other hand, is where players can really let loose with what they wear. Just a few days underway, the tournament, which started on Aug. 28 and continues through Sep. 10, is already offering up some fun fashion moments, in both the men’s and the women’s brackets.

Maria Sharapova, for instance, marked her first trip to a grand slam tournament since her forced hiatus after a doping controversy with a dominant performance in a sparkling black dress. Sharapova helped design the look, which featured lacy side cutouts and a skirt embellished with Swarovski crystals, in collaboration with Nike and fashion designer Riccardo Tisci.

Venus Williams, who also won her match, stayed in the chase for the No. 1 ranking wearing a colorful dress with a geometric print from her fashion line, EleVen.

On the men’s side, the look that drew some of the biggest reactions was that of rising star Alexander “Sascha” Zverev, who struggled in his first-round match but came out with a win. His striped Adidas polo and headband had a throwback vibe reminiscent of Bjorn Borg, and the full outfit included knee-high tube socks that attracted some ribbing on Twitter, as the Associated Press noted. “Preoccupied with Zverev’s schoolgirl-meets-Borg look,” one Twitter user wrote. Zverev said he kept the socks at their full height so as not to disappoint the look’s designer, singer Pharrell Williams, who collaborates regularly with Adidas.

There was also lots of color, including Rafael Nadal in bright, popping pink; color-blocking, as seen on the Mondrian-esque dress of Naomi Osaka; and just about everything else. Here are some of the standout outfits from the US Open so far:

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot from Dusan Lajovic, of Serbia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rafael Nadal (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Gael Monfils, of France, returns a shot from Jeremy Chardy, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Gael Monfils (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Venus Williams, of the United States, waves to spectators after beating Viktoria Kuzmova, of Slovakia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Venus Williams (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 29, 2017 - Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany in their first round match. REUTERS/Mike Segar - RTX3DVYS
Naomi Osaka (Reuters/Mike Segar)
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, stretches to return a shot to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Roger Federer (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 30, 2017 - Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in action against Evgeniya Rodina of Russia in their first round match. REUTERS/Mike Segar - RTX3E0YD
Eugenie Bouchard (Reuters/Mike Segar)
Mischa Zverev, of Germany, reacts after losing a point to Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Noble)
Mischa Zverev (AP Photo/Michael Noble)
Kristyna Pliskova, of Czech Republic, returns a shot from Misa Eguchi, of Japan, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Kristyna Pliskova (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Evan King, of the United States, returns a shot from Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Evan King (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, reacts after scoring a point against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denis Shapovalov (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
epa06169480 Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Simona Halep of Romania on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2017. The US Open runs through September 10. EPA-EFE/DANIEL MURPHY
Maria Sharapova (EPA-EFE/Daniel Murphy)
home our picks popular latest obsessions search