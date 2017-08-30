When you let tennis stars choose their outfits, you get retro tube socks and Swarovski crystals

The major tennis tournaments each have their own character. Wimbledon is the straight-laced one. The dress code, which mandates that players wear almost entirely white—not off-white, not cream, and definitely not white with any prominent color-blocking—is so strict that officials will check players’ underwear to make sure it follows the rules.

The US Open, on the other hand, is where players can really let loose with what they wear. Just a few days underway, the tournament, which started on Aug. 28 and continues through Sep. 10, is already offering up some fun fashion moments, in both the men’s and the women’s brackets.

Maria Sharapova, for instance, marked her first trip to a grand slam tournament since her forced hiatus after a doping controversy with a dominant performance in a sparkling black dress. Sharapova helped design the look, which featured lacy side cutouts and a skirt embellished with Swarovski crystals, in collaboration with Nike and fashion designer Riccardo Tisci.

What an amazing experience getting to work with icon @riccardotisci17 and @Nike on this years US Open dress. Just remembering sitting around my dining table talking inspiration and all things lace with Riccardo and now….voila!! it's come to life!! Thank you, Riccardo!! ❤️👯 A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Venus Williams, who also won her match, stayed in the chase for the No. 1 ranking wearing a colorful dress with a geometric print from her fashion line, EleVen.

On the men’s side, the look that drew some of the biggest reactions was that of rising star Alexander “Sascha” Zverev, who struggled in his first-round match but came out with a win. His striped Adidas polo and headband had a throwback vibe reminiscent of Bjorn Borg, and the full outfit included knee-high tube socks that attracted some ribbing on Twitter, as the Associated Press noted. “Preoccupied with Zverev’s schoolgirl-meets-Borg look,” one Twitter user wrote. Zverev said he kept the socks at their full height so as not to disappoint the look’s designer, singer Pharrell Williams, who collaborates regularly with Adidas.

Sascha Zverev talks about his high socks and outfit designed by @Pharrell Williams pic.twitter.com/29AKcHuM9q — That Dude (@cjzer0) August 29, 2017

There was also lots of color, including Rafael Nadal in bright, popping pink; color-blocking, as seen on the Mondrian-esque dress of Naomi Osaka; and just about everything else. Here are some of the standout outfits from the US Open so far:

Rafael Nadal (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Gael Monfils (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Venus Williams (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Naomi Osaka (Reuters/Mike Segar)

Roger Federer (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Eugenie Bouchard (Reuters/Mike Segar)

Mischa Zverev (AP Photo/Michael Noble)

Kristyna Pliskova (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Evan King (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Denis Shapovalov (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)