Photos: The evacuated pets of Harvey, companions in the storm

As Texans by the thousands are rescued during Tropical Storm Harvey, striking images have emerged of evacuees with their beloved animals in tow, all making their way to safety.

Animals have provided comfort for those who have lost so much already, with long days of rebuilding ahead. There have also been some incredible rescues, like the good Samaritans who helped a woman save 21 dogs.

Some animals were not evacuated with their owners. The Humane Society of the United States is soliciting donations to care for animals lost and injured during the storm. Shelters in New Jersey are awaiting an airlift of more than 100 dogs being transferred from San Antonio to make room for storm-displaced animals.

Velma Pelt rests with her dog Pepper after being rescued from her home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, Aug. 30. (Reuters/Jonathan Bachman)

A man carries his dog through flood water in Houston on Aug. 30. (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

David Gonzalez comforts his wife Kathy after being rescued from their home flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, on Aug. 30. (Reuters/Jonathan Bachman)

Jannett Martinez holds her cat Gigi as she rides a boat out of her neighborhood Aug. 29. in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

An evacuee holding two dogs reacts after his rescue by Texas National Guardsmen from severe flooding due to Hurricane Harvey in Cypress Creek, Houston on Aug. 28. (U.S. Army National Guard/Capt. Martha Nigrelle/Handout via Reuters)

A family is evacuated by boat from Harvey floodwaters in Houston, Texas on August 29. (Reuters/Rick Wilking)

A man is evacuated by boat with his dog in Houston on Aug. 28. (Reuters/Rick Wilking)

A woman holds her dog as she arrives to high ground after evacuating her home due to floods caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in east Houston on Aug. 28. (Reuters/Adrees Latif)

Two dogs are seen in a kennel after being rescued from flood waters in east Houston, on Aug. 28. (Reuters/Jonathan Bachman)

A family carries their belongings and a dog while evacuating in east Houston on Aug. 28. (Reuters/Andrees Latif)

A dog is rescued from the flood waters in Beaumont Place, Texas on Aug. 28. (Reuters/Jonathan Bachman)

Joshua Garcia (L) and Jesse Cardenas (R) carry some rescued dogs into an evacuation center in Bellaire, Texas on Aug. 28. (Reuters/Nick Oxford)

Destyn Scales and her dog Dexter wade through flood waters in Beaumont Place, Texas on Aug. 28. (Reuters/Jonathan Bachman)

People wait outside a funeral home to evacuate from flood waters in Dickinson, Texas August 27, 2017. (Reuters/Rick Wilking)

Volunteers load pets into a collector’s vintage military truck to evacuate them from flood waters from Hurricane Harvey (Reuters/Rick Wilking)

A couple of evacuees carry their dogs into the the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Aug. 27. (Reuters/Nick Oxford)