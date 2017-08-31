A call to Chick-fil-A led to the viral photo of a grandma rescued from her home on a jet ski

There’s at least one photo from the flow of heartbreaking images showing Texans displaced by Hurricane Harvey that brought a smile.

How else to respond to the sight of a grandmother sitting in the back of a jet ski, with an bemused “here we go” smirk, afloat in the entranceway of her home, a waterlogged sofa, half-submerged grandfather clock, and plastic chair bobbing around? The man at the helm is giving a confident thumbs up:

The woman in the photo, which went viral on Reddit, was identified by ABC News as Karen Spencer. Her husband J.C., took the picture, according to the Toronto Star, as they were evacuated from their Houston home after a well-timed call to their local Chick-fil-A. ABC News reports:

The Spencers said they were OK for the first couple of days of Hurricane Harvey, but things took a turn for the worse on Monday when their home began to fill with water. J.C. Spencer called the local Chick-fil-A, where the couple are regulars, and the manager sent a boat to help evacuate them. But with limited space, the two were forced to leave many of their possessions behind. “We had to get out of there so I called Chick-fil-A, now that sounds kind of funny,” J.C. Spencer said in an interview on Good Morning America Wednesday. “I ordered two grilled chicken burritos with extra egg and a boat. And can you believe that one of the managers of Chick-fil-A, she sent her husband to pick us up and we are so grateful.”

Their rescuers were identified as Keith Christensen and Winston Savice Jr.